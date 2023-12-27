Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Position Increased by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.89. 4,387,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,873,197. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.15.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.2105 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

