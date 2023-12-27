Arcataur Capital Management LLC Sells 143 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,880,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 118,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,409,000 after acquiring an additional 18,683 shares during the last quarter.

TIP traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.78. 585,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,318,122. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

