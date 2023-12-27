Arcataur Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 43,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 108,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $558,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.57. 593,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,459. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.75.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.2249 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

