Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Cuts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD reduced its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,192,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,108,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $312.57. The company had a trading volume of 211,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,484. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $314.03.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.11.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

