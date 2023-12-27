Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 5,100 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 246,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 67,395 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.43. 1,667,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,908,848. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average of $34.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

