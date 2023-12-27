Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Buys 1,350 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,738 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,007,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,607,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,039,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,509,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,082,211,000 after buying an additional 136,512,194 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,500,155 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,448,296,000 after buying an additional 4,174,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,371,505 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,055,808,000 after buying an additional 2,349,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.75. The firm has a market cap of $156.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

