Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 844 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 844 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 14.7% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 48,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 20.5% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $283.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.18 and its 200-day moving average is $256.54. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $288.46.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Argus raised their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

