Next Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Next Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $437.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,853,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,434. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $345.90 and a 1-year high of $438.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $411.68 and a 200-day moving average of $408.12. The company has a market cap of $349.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.