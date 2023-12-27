Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.43. 787,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,193,601. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.21.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

