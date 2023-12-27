Ballast Inc. Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.4 %

TXN stock opened at $171.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $155.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.