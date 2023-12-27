SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,673 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.11. 562,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,849. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $36.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

