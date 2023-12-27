iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,668 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 2.6% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $11,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 206.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

BATS FLOT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.59. 646,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.72. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

