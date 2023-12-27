Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000. S&P Global accounts for about 0.5% of Oak Thistle LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in S&P Global by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.4 %

SPGI traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $438.11. 160,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,411. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $400.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.23. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $441.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $138.79 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

