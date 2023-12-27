LS Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 3.1% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.25. 420,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,203,198. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.04. The firm has a market cap of $171.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $247.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

