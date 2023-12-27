Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 879 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

TLT stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.68. 7,682,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,549,242. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $109.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

