4,658 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Purchased by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 68.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 27.1% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 207,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after purchasing an additional 44,319 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 11.2% during the third quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DG traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.76. 610,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,398. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.53. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $251.00. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

