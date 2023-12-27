Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 800 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.54. 554,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,461,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $166.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.08 and its 200 day moving average is $145.14.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

