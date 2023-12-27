SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 11.1% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $27,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,222,031,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,997,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,083,000 after acquiring an additional 457,617 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,826,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,983 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029,550 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.13. The stock had a trading volume of 299,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,881. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $65.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.28.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

