Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 2,102 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.90. 1,248,423 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

