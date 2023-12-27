Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,449 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its stake in 3M by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

