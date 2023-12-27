Level Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 500 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 806.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Paychex Trading Down 0.5 %

PAYX traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.57. The company had a trading volume of 388,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,767. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.65. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

