Level Financial Advisors Inc. Has $192,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,722,200. The firm has a market cap of $139.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Electric has a 52 week low of $63.15 and a 52 week high of $128.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

