Level Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 62,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,767 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 214,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 451,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,898,000 after acquiring an additional 42,369 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIS stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.09. 177,942 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $732.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

