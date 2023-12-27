Welch Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Welch Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781,884 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 672,400 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $100,880,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $192.83. 3,239,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,303,603. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $167.10 and a 52 week high of $193.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

