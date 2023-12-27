iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,545 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,650,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,801,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,810,000 after acquiring an additional 376,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 757,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,734,000 after acquiring an additional 316,928 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $105.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,759. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $83.40 and a 12 month high of $105.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

