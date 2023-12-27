Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 88.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 242,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 113,579 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 182.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,243,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Crane by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Price Performance

NYSE:CR traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.36. 29,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,850. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.20. Crane has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $117.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.32 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

Insider Transactions at Crane

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,750.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crane from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. CJS Securities started coverage on Crane in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Crane

Crane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.