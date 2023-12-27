Welch Group LLC Has $877,000 Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Welch Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.08.
Welltower Trading Up 0.4 %
WELL stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,930. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.93. The company has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $93.42.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 508.33%.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
