Welch Group LLC Acquires 468 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Welch Group LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $384.66. The stock had a trading volume of 411,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,261. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $386.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $125.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

