Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 80,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 17,751 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 114.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.04. 212,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,973. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $117.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

