Level Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEB. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 147.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

BATS VCEB traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $63.23. 16,129 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.2192 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

