Level Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 7,242 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the quarter. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYF. Northeast Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $983,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Citizens Business Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA NYF traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $54.25. The company had a trading volume of 20,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,926. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.40.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

