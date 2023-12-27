SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPDW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $34.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,985. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.07.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

