Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Sells 4,256 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,441 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 4,256 shares during the period. Levi Strauss & Co. accounts for 2.7% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned approximately 0.10% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 25.2% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $256,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEVI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.22.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $16.98. 863,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262,944. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $19.35.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

