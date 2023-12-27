AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Position Decreased by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lowered its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AMETEK by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.71. The stock had a trading volume of 207,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,756. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.60 and its 200-day moving average is $154.51. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.52 and a 12-month high of $165.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AME. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.22.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

