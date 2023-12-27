iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Stegner Investment Associates Inc.

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 508.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of IWB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.46. The stock had a trading volume of 141,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,731. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.09. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $207.12 and a twelve month high of $263.08. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

