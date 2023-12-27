SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.30

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.30 and last traded at $41.22, with a volume of 868354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.03.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 611.1% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,201.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

