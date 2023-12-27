CX Institutional Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2,154.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,422 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

