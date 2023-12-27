BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.2% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $72.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.32.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

