Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,918 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 3.0% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Walmart by 93,272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after acquiring an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1,164,937.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 4,717,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,272,260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,514,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Trading Down 0.2 %
Walmart stock opened at $156.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $421.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.78.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,488,714 shares of company stock valued at $543,747,320. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WMT has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
