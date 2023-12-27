Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 117.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.56. 360,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,575. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.75.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
