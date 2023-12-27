UMB Bank n.a. Trims Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,320 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $47,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,363,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,263,000 after purchasing an additional 208,026 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.2% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 41,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.24. The company had a trading volume of 840,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,710,920. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.56. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $153.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Societe Generale cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.51.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Morgan Stanley

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.