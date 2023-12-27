Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,856 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after buying an additional 21,755,906 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,350,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,666,000 after purchasing an additional 86,225 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,661. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.34. The stock has a market cap of $102.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.94 and a 1 year high of $313.35.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

