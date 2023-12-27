Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $940,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,432.8% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 5,307,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,380,000 after buying an additional 5,098,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,200,000 after buying an additional 3,684,443 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,547,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,493. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average is $50.13. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.45.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

