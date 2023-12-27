Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Acquires 131 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.2% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VUG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $311.65. The stock had a trading volume of 315,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,661. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $313.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.76 and a 200 day moving average of $285.34. The company has a market cap of $102.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

