Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.64 and last traded at $6.65. 109,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 285,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

CRCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cricut from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.18.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Cricut had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $174.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $11,611,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,386,303 shares in the company, valued at $64,108,449.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jason Makler bought 4,999 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $34,443.11. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,793.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $11,611,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,386,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,108,449.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,025,000 shares of company stock worth $30,075,400 over the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Cricut during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cricut by 113.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

