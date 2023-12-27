Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) were down 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.43. Approximately 225,619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 927,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VERV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VERV

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 2,528.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.96 million. Verve Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 244.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Verve Therapeutics by 36.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,985,000 after buying an additional 587,863 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 14.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,150,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,578,000 after purchasing an additional 668,760 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 11.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 8.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.