MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Trading Down 3%

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. 34,451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 584,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGNX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet raised MacroGenics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Guggenheim upgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.08.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.49). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $190,310.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MacroGenics news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 18,880 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $190,310.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $669,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,929,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,287,634.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MacroGenics by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in MacroGenics by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

