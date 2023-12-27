HCB Financial Corp. (HCBN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on January 29th

HCB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from HCB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
HCB Financial Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HCBN remained flat at $25.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. HCB Financial has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.46.
About HCB Financial
