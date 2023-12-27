Welch Group LLC Reduces Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Welch Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,648 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.24.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $46.53. 2,958,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,989,567. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.18. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

