Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 5.1% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $124.87. 160,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.91.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

